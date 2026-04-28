EUROPEAN DEMOCRATS ACCUSE VON DER LEYENS GROUP OF BLOCKING DEBATE ON HUMAN COST OF GAZA WAR

European Parliament's Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) accused the political group of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen of blocking a debate on what they described as the "human cost" of the war in Gaza.

S&D Group President Iratxe Garcia Perez said on Tuesday that her group had been the "only" political force in the parliament to request a debate focused on the humanitarian consequences of the conflict, including allegations raised during the discussion about the introduction of a death penalty against Palestinians.

She said the European People's Party (EPP), to which von der Leyen belongs, voted against the initiative.

"Two months after the war that was launched by (US President Donald) Trump and (Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin) Netanyahu against Iran, and two months on, we know a few things for sure, there's still no peace... What we've seen in the last two months and the European Union has let everyone down. Gaza continues to suffer, violence exists in the West Bank, and it's spreading to Lebanon," she said.

"So, we are failing to provide an answer to the energy crisis and a failure to provide solutions for the human crisis," Garcia Perez added.

She said that her political group requested a debate on the "human cost" of the war, including the introduction of a death penalty against Palestinians, but the proposal was rejected by the EPP.

Garcia Perez added that her group was working to build a parliamentary majority in favor of suspending the EU-Israel Association Agreement and pushing for a common EU position on an arms embargo.