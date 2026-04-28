Trump 'unlikely to accept' Iran’s proposal to end war

US President Donald Trump signaled Monday he was unlikely to accept Iran's latest proposal to end the war after Tehran proposed a plan to reopen the Strait of Hormuz while leaving questions about its nuclear program for later negotiations, CNN reported, quoting two sources familiar with the matter.

According to the report, Trump conveyed his views during a Monday meeting with top national security officials where Iran was discussed, with one source saying that the president was not likely to accept the plan that was sent to the US over the last few days.

Trump's next move remained uncertain, the report said, adding that US officials are still worried about what they call internal divisions within Iran's leadership and are unclear who holds final authority over any potential agreement.

Publicly, however, Trump has expressed doubt about resuming the US bombing campaign, which is currently paused after he extended a ceasefire last week.

The White House has not provided details about the shape or direction of the ongoing negotiations.

"These are sensitive diplomatic discussions and the US will not negotiate through the press. As the president has said, the United States holds the cards and will only make a deal that puts the American people first, never allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon," assistant press secretary Olivia Wales told CNN.