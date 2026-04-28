Cartel leader’s arrest in Mexico triggers violence

Mexican special forces arrested cartel leader Audias Flores Silva on Monday, triggering a violent response.

Flores Silva, known as El Jardinero, had been identified months ago by Mexican intelligence as a likely successor to Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes-more commonly known as "El Mencho"-the leader of the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), who was killed by Mexican troops on Feb. 22.

Following Flores Silva's capture, local media reported burnings of vehicles and businesses in Nayarit and Jalisco, recognized strongholds of the CJNG.

Violence was reported in at least six municipalities, where authorities have advised citizens to remain in their homes.

No injuries have been reported so far.

According to a joint statement issued by the Mexican Navy, the Secretariat of Security and the Attorney General's Office, Flores Silva was detained while attempting to escape through a drainage pipe at his safe house in Nayarit, a coastal state in western Mexico.

Mexican security agencies supported by intelligence from US agencies monitored his movements for 19 months before cornering him in the small community of El Mirador.

Despite Flores Silva having a security circle of 60 people and 30 vehicles, Mexican forces managed to capture him without bloodshed, according to reports.

"The operation was carried out with surgical precision, without the need to fire a single shot, with no fatalities, injuries, or collateral damage," a statement said.

Flores Silva has arrest warrants in Mexico for being one of the country's main drivers of violence. He also faces an extradition order to the US for his role in the manufacture and trafficking of narcotics.

Through his X account, the US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson praised the arrest of the criminal leader.

"The arrest of Audias Flores Silva, 'El Jardinero,' a key leader of the violent CJNG, marks an important step against those who profit from fentanyl and drive violence in our communities," he wrote.





