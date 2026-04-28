Israeli occupiers burn Palestinian home as army orders demolitions across West Bank

Israeli occupiers burned a Palestinian home and forced a family out after storming houses and attacking residents in the village of Jalud south of Nablus on Monday, while Israeli forces detained a Palestinian couple and issued demolition notices for five homes in Hebron, the occupied West Bank.

Witnesses told Anadolu that dozens of occupiers launched a large-scale attack on Jalud, assaulting residents, storming several homes and vandalizing property.

Palestinian resident Um Shadi al-Tubasi said occupiers forced her family to leave their home after storming it, setting it on fire and attacking family members.

"For 10 days, we have been living in constant fear. At night, their attacks escalate and they try to force us out of our home, and we tell them this is our house," she said.

"I fear for my children's lives, not my own," she added.

Jalud village council head Raed al-Nasser said Israeli settlement activity in the village dates back to 1975, with 10 settlements and outposts already built on its land and two more currently under construction.

He said nearly 17,000 dunams of Jalud's 23,000 dunams had been seized for settlement expansion.

According to local medic and activist Bashar al-Qaryouti, ambulance teams treated 15 injuries, including women and children, after occupiers attacked residents with stones and sticks.

The injuries included bruises, fractures and several suffocation cases caused by the house fire, he said.

In southern Hebron, Israeli forces detained Palestinian resident Shadi Khalil Gheith and his wife, Doaa Khader Nassar, from their home in the town of Yatta, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

Israeli authorities also issued demolition notices for five homes and a sheep barn in the village of Birin, southeast of Hebron.

Village council head Farid Barqan said Israeli forces raided the area and handed demolition orders to several residents.

Israeli forces carry out daily raids across the occupied West Bank, attacking men, women and children, while also demolishing Palestinian homes and facilities under the pretext of lacking building permits.

More than 1,150 Palestinians have been killed and thousands injured in attacks by Israeli army forces and occupiers across the West Bank since October 2023, according to official Palestinian data.