Putin warns terrorist threats growing in Russia, accuses Ukraine of using terror tactics

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that the risks of terrorist threats in Russia are increasing.

Speaking at a meeting on ensuring security during elections scheduled to take place across Russia this year, Putin accused Ukraine of resorting to terrorism in an attempt to hinder Russia's military advance on the battlefield.

"The risks of terrorist threats are growing. The structures of international terrorism, radical and extremist groups continue their subversive work. Moreover, we know that the Kyiv regime and its patrons have switched to openly terrorist methods," Putin said, accusing Ukraine of relying "on terror, both against military personnel and against civilians."

According to Putin, such methods will not alter the course of events, though the threats must still be contained.

"Strikes using drones on civilian infrastructure are being carried out more and more often. The latest example is the strikes on energy facilities in Tuapse, which could potentially lead to serious environmental consequences," he said.

Putin emphasized that security concerns take on particular significance due to the upcoming election campaign.

He noted that Russian citizens will elect deputies to the State Duma's ninth convocation in September, while large-scale regional and local election campaigns will also be held.

"Our priority is the security of all participants in the elections, particularly those on the Ukrainian territories currently under Russia's control," the president said.