TRUMP CLAIMS GERMAN CHANCELLOR SUPPORTS NUCLEAR-ARMED IRAN, SAYS MERZ DOESNT KNOW WHAT HES TALKING ABOUT

Trump claims German chancellor supports nuclear-armed Iran, says Merz 'doesn't know what he's talking about'

US President Donald Trump alleged Tuesday that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz finds it acceptable for Iran to possess nuclear weapons, further straining ties between the allies.

"The Chancellor of Germany, Friedrich Merz, thinks it's OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

He added that Merz "doesn't know what he's talking about" and said a nuclear-armed Tehran would leave the world "hostage."

Trump defended his posture as a move "other nations, or presidents, should have done long ago."

"No wonder Germany is doing so poorly, both economically, and otherwise," said Trump.

Germany did not immediately respond to Trump's claims and accusations.

The verbal attack follows remarks Monday by Merz, where he doubled down on criticism of the US and Israel for the prolonged war with Iran, and vowed that Europeans would step up diplomatic efforts to find a solution.

"Regarding Iran, yes, I've become disillusioned," Merz said at a news conference in Berlin when asked about his remarks that the US lacks an "exit strategy" and Americans were "humiliated" by Tehran.