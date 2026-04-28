UK summons Iranian ambassador for ‘unacceptable and inflammatory’ Telegram post

The UK government summoned Iran's ambassador to London on Tuesday after "unacceptable and inflammatory" social media activity by the Iranian Embassy, escalating tensions between the two countries.

The move was announced by the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office, which said Minister for the Middle East, Hamish Falconer, summoned the envoy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in response to recent online communications.

Officials said the ambassador was told the posts were "completely unacceptable" and warned that the embassy must stop messaging that could be interpreted as encouraging violence in the UK or internationally.

The diplomatic response follows a Telegram post attributed to Iranian officials that included language urging participation in a campaign framed around national duty and sacrifice.

"All brave and distinguished children of Iran are invited to participate consciously and register in this campaign, adding another golden page to the book of honors of this ancient land and demonstrating that their hearts are bound to the dignity and greatness of their homeland.

"Let us all, one and all, give our lives in battle. Rather than surrender our country to the enemy," said the message.

It also drew on imagery from the Book of Kings, the epic Persian poem by Ferdowsi, long regarded as a foundational work of Iranian literature.

UK officials said the framing and distribution of the message was inappropriate and raised concerns about the encouragement of violence.

The Foreign Office reiterated that "protecting national security remains our top priority," and said it would take "all measures necessary" to safeguard the British public.

Iran has not publicly responded to the summons.