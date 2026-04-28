Gulf leaders reject any fees on ships transiting Hormuz, call for free navigation

Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 20, 2026. (REUTERS File Photo)

Leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have rejected any fees on ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz, and called for secure and free navigation in the waterway, the bloc's secretary-general said on Tuesday.

In a consultative meeting in the Saudi city of Jeddah, the Gulf leaders rejected Iran's closure of the strait, describing the move as "illegal," Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said.

The leaders also ordered swift steps for building a joint oil and gas pipeline, along with an early warning system to counter ballistic missiles, Albudaiwi added.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical energy choke points, with roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passing through it daily prior to the start of the war between Iran, the US and Israel.

The waterway has faced disruptions since early March following the outbreak of the war. The conflict is currently on hold under a ceasefire, while diplomatic efforts are ongoing to reach a lasting agreement.



















