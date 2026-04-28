Pakistani, New Zealand premiers discuss ongoing US-Iran mediation

The prime ministers of Pakistan and New Zealand on Tuesday discussed ongoing mediation efforts to permanently end the war between the US and Iran, an official statement said.

Shahbaz Sharif, in a telephonic conversation, briefed Christopher Luxon on Pakistan's ongoing diplomatic outreach and efforts, to "promote peace and de-escalation" in the Middle East, according to a statement from Sharif's office.

Luxon expressed "deep appreciation" for Islamabad's "constructive" diplomatic initiatives, including outreach to both Washington and Tehran, and conveyed his best wishes for the success of the mediation efforts.

Sharif, in return, thanked Luxon for his support and reaffirmed Pakistan's "unwavering" commitment to advancing peace, dialogue, and stability in the region and beyond.

The two leaders also agreed to work together to strengthen Pakistan-New Zealand bilateral relations, expressing with the "cordial and friendly" ties between the two countries.

Pakistan hosted the first round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran two weeks ago, but the talks failed to produce an agreement to end the war.

The negotiations followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by US President Donald Trump.

Trump is discussing a fresh Iranian peace proposal conveyed by Pakistan following Tehran's top diplomat Abbas Araghchi's two visits to Islamabad last week, Pakistani sources told Anadolu.

The proposal offers to end the war and reopen the near-closed Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US blockade on Iranian ports.

Tehran has also suggested that talks on its nuclear program be postponed to the next round of discussions, according to sources.

Separately, Iran's ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moghadam on Tuesday commended Islamabad's "tireless" efforts in facilitating, coordinating, and "meticulously" preparing arrangements for the first round of talks between Washington and Tehran.

"This is diplomacy in its truest sense, not merely words, but the quiet, persistent labor that makes dialogue possible and peace attainable. Their professionalism and commitment deserve deep recognition and gratitude," Moghadam posted on US social media company X.