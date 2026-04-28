MSF: Israel using water access as ‘weapon’ of collective punishment in Gaza

Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said Tuesday Israeli authorities are using access to water as a "weapon" of collective punishment against Palestinians in Gaza, urging the immediate restoration of water supplies and unhindered humanitarian access.

In a new report, the MSF said repeated restrictions on water access form part of a "systematic and cumulative pattern."

"Israeli authorities know that without water life ends, yet they have deliberately and systematically obliterated water infrastructure in Gaza, whilst consistently blocking water-related supplies from entering," Claire San Filippo, MSF emergency manager, said.

According to the report, nearly 90% of Gaza's water and sanitation infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, including desalination plants, pipelines and sewage systems.

"Palestinians have been injured and killed simply trying to access water," San Filippo said, warning the deprivation is fueling disease amid overcrowding and a collapsed health system.

MSF said one in five of its water distributions ran dry between May and November 2025 due to shortages and access restrictions.

The group urged Israel to restore water access "at the required levels," while calling on allies to pressure Israel to stop impeding humanitarian access, including materials needed for water infrastructure.

"The consequences of this deprivation of access to water are far-reaching on people's health, hygiene, and dignity," the report said.