Japan, Egypt to work together toward ‘steady reconstruction of Gaza’

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi agreed Tuesday to work together to help rebuild Gaza.

The two leaders "confirmed that they will work closely together toward the steady reconstruction of Gaza" during a 20-minute phone call, according to a statement from Japan's Foreign Ministry.

Gaza has been devastated during the Israeli genocide, which has killed more than 72,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

The two leaders also discussed the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Takaichi emphasized the "utmost importance" of maintaining the ceasefire between the United States and Iran, and stressed that de-escalation, including ensuring the safety of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, should be achieved as soon as possible.

She also expressed "respect for Egypt's efforts," alongside other mediators, including Pakistan, to pursue a diplomatic solution, and said Japan would continue its own diplomatic engagement in coordination with Egypt.

Sisi, in turn, said Egypt would continue mediation efforts aimed at the early resumption of talks between the United States and Iran.

The US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to respond with strikes on what it described as US interests across the region, many of them in Gulf countries.

A ceasefire was announced on April 8 through Pakistani mediation, followed by talks hosted in Islamabad on April 11, but negotiations ended without an agreement.

US President Donald Trump later said the truce had been extended at Pakistan's request pending a proposal from Tehran.