Germany deports 25 convicted men to Afghanistan amid tougher immigration policy

Germany deported 25 convicted men to Afghanistan on Tuesday under a deal with the Taliban authorities, despite the lack of formal diplomatic relations.

The deportees had been convicted of serious crimes including manslaughter, rape, and drug offenses, and were "enforceably obliged to leave," the Interior Ministry said.

The charter flight carrying convicted Afghan nationals landed in Kabul on Tuesday morning, a ministry spokesman told public broadcaster ARD, without providing any further details.

The German government reached a deal with the Taliban authorities earlier this year to return Afghan nationals who committed serious crimes in Germany. In February, the first direct deportation to Afghanistan under this deal was carried out.

Deportations of undocumented migrants and foreign nationals convicted of serious crimes have become a flashpoint in Germany's debate over public safety in recent years, as the far-right AfD party has gained ground on an anti-immigration platform.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative-led coalition, which took office in May 2025, pledged a far-reaching immigration overhaul aimed at reducing irregular migration. The government's plan includes stricter checks at internal EU borders and faster deportation procedures, particularly for rejected asylum seekers and foreign nationals convicted of violent crimes.