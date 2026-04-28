Iran War has 'disproportionate impact' on Asia Pacific: Australia FM

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Tuesday the war in the Middle East has had a "disproportionate impact" on the Asia-Pacific region, as she vowed to work closely with Japan to "navigate global disruption".

Wong spoke during a visit to Tokyo, which comes just days before Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is due to travel to Australia and Vietnam.

Takaichi's trip from May 1-5 is part of efforts to boost economic security and ensure the stable supply of energy as well as critical minerals, top government spokesman Minoru Kihara said Tuesday.

In Tokyo, Wong met with counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi and hailed their "closely linked" supply chains which have seen Australia receive fuel imports from Japan.

The economic relationship "is increasingly important as we navigate global disruption", she said. "I look forward to continuing to coordinate with you our response following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the disproportionate impact on our region."

Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil normally flows through the vital waterway and its closure has threatened supplies to Asian nations lacking their own energy resources.

Takaichi's tour comes after Japan earlier this month agreed on a deal to provide Australia's navy with the first of almost a dozen stealth frigates, part of a wider military buildup by Canberra aimed at boosting its long-range firepower to deter China.

Japan is deepening cooperation with US allies in the Asia-Pacific region that, like Tokyo, are involved in territorial disputes with China.

Takaichi is scheduled to deliver a foreign policy speech in Vietnam including on the evolution of an open Asia?Pacific region.

"Among the countries of Southeast Asia, Vietnam is experiencing remarkable growth, and strengthening our relations with Australia, which is a core partner among like?minded countries, is extremely important for realising a free and open Indo?Pacific," Kihara said.

In Australia, she plans to hold a Japan-Australia summit meeting with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, among other engagements.

"During her visit, Prime Minister Takaichi is also scheduled to discuss with each country the stable supply of energy within the Asian region, taking into account the current situation in the Middle East, as well as the strengthening of supply chain resilience," Kihara added.

"We consider these efforts to be important for the procurement of petroleum products and other critical materials in Japan as well."