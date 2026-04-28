Belarus, Poland conduct 5-for-5 prisoner exchange following ‘complex and lengthy’ negotiations

Minsk and Warsaw conducted a five-for-five prisoner exchange Tuesday, Belarus' state news agency, Belta, reported.

Citing Belarus' State Security Committee, the report said the swap was the culmination of "complex and lengthy" negotiations carried out with Poland's Foreign Intelligence Agency since last September.

Noting that the swap was carried out at the Bialowieza-Pyerarova border checkpoint, it said five individuals convicted of espionage in Belarus and Russia were involved.

"Citizens of Belarus, Russia, and other CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries were among those returned to their home countries. All were provided with essential basic medical and household assistance," it said.

Intelligence agencies and representatives from seven countries were also involved in the exchange, the report added.

Polish Prime Minister Donald ‌Tusk said in a statement on US social media company X that Polish-Belarusian journalist Andrzej Poczobut was among those involved in the exchange.

"Andrzej Poczobut is free! Welcome to your Polish home, my friend," said Tusk, posting a picture of himself and the journalist.

Separately, US Special Envoy for Belarus John Coale said he and his team helped in securing the "release of three Poles and two Moldovans."

"We thank Poland, Moldova, and Romania for their invaluable support in this effort, as well as (Belarusian) President (Alexander) Lukashenka's willingness to pursue constructive engagement with the United States," he stated.

Russia's Federal Security Service that two of its citizens were returned as part of the swap.