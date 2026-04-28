France reaffirms Iran nuclear objective to be achieved 'through diplomacy'

France said Tuesday that the objective of preventing Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon will be pursued through diplomacy, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

"The Minister (…) reaffirmed the objective that Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon, and reiterated the determination of France and its E3 partners to achieve this objective through diplomacy," the statement said.

The spokesperson added that the minister expressed full support for the International Atomic Energy Agency in implementing its mandate to verify non-proliferation obligations and promote the peaceful use of nuclear energy under safe and responsible conditions.

The ministry said the talks took place during the 11th Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, where discussions focused on broader backing for the treaty framework.

According to the statement, both sides expressed hope that the conference would lead to a collective reaffirmation of support for the treaty by all participating states.

France also reiterated its backing for the IAEA in verifying non-proliferation obligations and promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy under safe conditions.

Additionally, the statement said France continues to support IAEA activities in Ukraine on nuclear safety and security, including efforts related to the rehabilitation of the Chernobyl confinement structure under France's G7 presidency.