Ukraine parliament votes to extend mobilization, martial law for another 90 days

Ukraine's parliament Verkhovna Rada on Tuesday voted to extend martial law and general mobilization for another 90 days.

Member of Parliament Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram that 315 members of the Verkhovna Rada backed extending martial law from May 4 to Aug. 2.

He added that 304 lawmakers supported extending general mobilization for the same period.

Zheleznyak said this marks the 19th time parliament has approved such measures since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022.

The draft laws were submitted on Monday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.