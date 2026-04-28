Bangladesh begins fueling its 1st nuclear power plant

Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant, Bangladesh's first nuclear plant, is seen under construction, west of Dhaka, Bangladesh, February 14, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Bangladesh on Tuesday loaded uranium fuel into the country's first nuclear power plant, making it the 33rd country worldwide to use nuclear energy.

"Today is a historic moment. Today, Bangladesh has become a part of history through fuel loading," said Science and Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam at an inauguration ceremony in the western town of Ishwardi.

"Electricity from the nuclear power plant will play a major role in the socioeconomic development of not only Pabna (the district), but also the country," he added.

International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi attended the inauguration virtually, while Russian state nuclear agency Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev attended in person.

The Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission is implementing a project involving two 1,200-megawatt nuclear generating units with financial and construction assistance from Russia.

The fuel loading marks the final step before the start of commercial electricity production, which will begin in stages on a trial basis.

An initial supply of 300 megawatts to the national grid is expected in August.

Eventually, the plant is expected to meet 10-12% of the country's electricity needs and operate for 60 years.

Bangladesh is building the $12.65 billion Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant with 90% financing from Russia. The loan is to be repaid over 28 years with a 10-year grace period.

Bangladesh had initially planned to launch the first unit in 2023, but construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and political instability in both Bangladesh and Russia.

The cost of the loan has also risen due to the depreciation of the Bangladeshi taka to the US dollar.