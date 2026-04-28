EU contacts Israel over allegedly Russian-linked 'stolen' grain from Ukraine

The EU has contacted Israeli authorities over reports that a vessel allegedly linked to Russia's so-called "shadow fleet" transported grain taken illegally from Ukrainian territory and brought it to Israel, the European Commission said Tuesday.

"The EU has taken note of the reports that a Russian shadow fleet vessel carrying stolen Ukrainian grain has been allowed to unload at Haifa port in Israel, and that despite previous contacts of Ukraine with Israeli authorities on the subject," EU Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni told Anadolu.

"We condemn all actions that help fund Russia's illegal war effort and circumvent EU sanctions, and remain ready to target such actions by listing individuals and entities in third countries if necessary," he added.

He said the bloc has already approached the Israeli Foreign Ministry on the issue.

The comments come as Ukraine intensifies diplomatic pressure following reports that another vessel carrying what Kyiv describes as "stolen grain" from Russian-controlled regions arrived in Israel.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv is preparing a sanctions package targeting those involved in the alleged scheme.

"We expect that the Israeli authorities will respect Ukraine and refrain from actions that undermine our bilateral relations," Zelenskyy said in a statement on US social media platform X, adding that planned measures would target "both those directly transporting this grain and the individuals and legal entities attempting to profit from this criminal scheme."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also said Kyiv summoned Israel's ambassador to protest the arrival of the vessel in Haifa, warning against the handling of cargo allegedly originating from Ukraine.

He described it as "difficult to understand Israel's lack of appropriate response" to earlier Ukrainian requests regarding a previous vessel, and cautioned that continued incidents could affect bilateral ties.

Gideon Saar, Israel's foreign minister, denied the allegations, saying: "Allegations are not evidence. Evidence substantiating the allegations has yet to be provided. You did not even submit a request for legal assistance before turning to the media and social networks."