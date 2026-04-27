Putin pledges support for Iran in talks with Araqchi in Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in St. ⁠Petersburg on Monday and ⁠told him he hoped the Iranian people would weather what he described as a "difficult period" and that peace would soon prevail.

Russia ⁠has offered to mediate to try to help restore calm to the Middle East following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, which Moscow has condemned. It has also repeatedly offered to store Iran's enriched uranium as a way of defusing tensions, an offer the United States has not taken up.

"For our part, ⁠we ⁠will do everything that serves your interests and the interests of all the peoples of the region to ensure that peace is achieved as quickly as possible," Putin told Araqchi, according to Russian state media.

"Last week I received a message from Iran's Supreme ⁠Leader. I would like to ask you to convey my most sincere thanks for this and to confirm that Russia, like Iran, intends to continue our strategic relationship," Putin added.

Iran last year sealed a 20-year strategic partnership agreement with Moscow, Russia ⁠is ‌building ‌two new nuclear units at Bushehr, the ⁠site of Iran's only ‌nuclear power plant, and Iran supplied Russia with Shahed drones for use against Ukraine.

Araqchi ⁠said relations between Russia and ⁠Iran would continue to strengthen and thanked Putin ⁠for Moscow's support, the state RIA news agency reported.









