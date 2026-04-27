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News World Erdoğan offers support to Trump in call after White House dinner shooting

Erdoğan offers support to Trump in call after White House dinner shooting

Expressing diplomatic solidarity in the wake of the incident, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his support to U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call following the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner.

Reuters WORLD
Published April 27,2026
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ERDOĞAN OFFERS SUPPORT TO TRUMP IN CALL AFTER WHITE HOUSE DINNER SHOOTING

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his support ⁠for U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump in a phone call following ⁠a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, the Turkish presidency said late on Sunday.

"Erdoğan said ⁠he ⁠saw the incident as a heinous act against democracy and press freedom," the presidency said ⁠in a statement on X.

Earlier, Erdoğan had condemned the incident in a separate statement on ⁠X, ‌saying ‌he was ⁠happy ‌that Trump and first ⁠lady Melania Trump ⁠were unharmed.