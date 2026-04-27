Erdoğan offers support to Trump in call after White House dinner shooting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his support ⁠for U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump in a phone call following ⁠a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, the Turkish presidency said late on Sunday.

"Erdoğan said ⁠he ⁠saw the incident as a heinous act against democracy and press freedom," the presidency said ⁠in a statement on X.

Earlier, Erdoğan had condemned the incident in a separate statement on ⁠X, ‌saying ‌he was ⁠happy ‌that Trump and first ⁠lady Melania Trump ⁠were unharmed.









