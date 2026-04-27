Erdoğan offers support to Trump in call after White House dinner shooting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan offered his support for U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner, the Turkish presidency said late on Sunday.
"Erdoğan said he saw the incident as a heinous act against democracy and press freedom," the presidency said in a statement on X.
Earlier, Erdoğan had condemned the incident in a separate statement on X, saying he was happy that Trump and first lady Melania Trump were unharmed.