German FM Wadephul: We need deterrence in face of nuclear threats

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that deterrence is needed amid nuclear threats, even as he underscored support for nuclear non-proliferation.
"As long as nuclear threats against us and our partners continue, we will need a credible deterrent," he said in a statement ahead of meetings on the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty that he is due to attend this week at the United Nations in New York.
He added the conference would seek new ways of safeguarding the treaty's achievements and focus on nuclear disarmament.
France and Germany last month announced plans to deepen cooperation on nuclear deterrence, marking a significant shift in defence policy as Europe faces rising threats from Russia and instability linked to the Iran conflict.