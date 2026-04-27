German FM Wadephul: We need deterrence in face of nuclear threats

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said on Monday that deterrence is ⁠needed amid nuclear ⁠threats, even as he underscored support for nuclear non-proliferation.

"As long as ⁠nuclear threats against us and our partners continue, we will need a credible deterrent," he said in a statement ahead of meetings on the Nuclear ⁠Non-Proliferation Treaty ⁠that he is due to attend this week at the United Nations in New York.

He added the conference would seek new ⁠ways of safeguarding the treaty's achievements and focus on nuclear disarmament.

France and Germany last month announced plans to deepen cooperation on ⁠nuclear ‌deterrence, ‌marking a significant ⁠shift in defence ‌policy as Europe faces rising threats ⁠from Russia ⁠and instability linked to the ⁠Iran conflict.





