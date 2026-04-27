FRENCH UNBOWED LAWMAKER CALLS FOR SANCTIONS ON ISRAELS WAR-CRIMINAL PM NETANYAHU

Mathilde Panot, a lawmaker from France Unbowed in the French National Assembly, called for sanctions against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, arguing that the international community has failed to respond consistently to the war in the Middle East.

"Sanction against Netanyahu, as it is absurd to see that there have been 19 rounds of sanctions against Putin," Panot said, referring to measures imposed over the war in Ukraine.

"You have a world and an international community that are allowing Trump and Netanyahu to drag the entire world into a war which, I recall, is an illegal war," she said in an interview with Franceinfo.

"Therefore, the question that must be asked is what the world, and particularly France, is doing."

Panot urged France to take a stronger diplomatic role through international institutions.

"France, for example, should propose that these negotiations take place within the United Nations, rather than outside international law under the rule of the strongest," she said.

She also called for coordinated action among countries opposing the conflict.

"France should build a front of refusal with other countries, such as Spain, which is saying no to this illegal war," she added.

"In short, France should act for peace and, in particular, decide on sanctions against Netanyahu, as it is absurd to see 19 rounds of sanctions against Putin for violating international law in Ukraine and still none against Netanyahu, even as he is annexing southern Lebanon, continuing the genocide in Gaza, and pursuing settlement expansion."

Panot also criticized how Israel's military operations are framed. "It is not a war against Hamas, it is a genocide against the Palestinian people," she said.

"I cannot stand hearing that it is a war against Hezbollah, no, it is a war against the Lebanese people," she added, saying "the war against Hezbollah is a pretext."

Addressing the situation in Lebanon, she said: "it is absolutely unbearable to see that Lebanon is left without any help."

"We would have helped the regular Lebanese army because today it does not have the means to ensure the sovereignty of Lebanon," she added.

Panot also criticized France's broader foreign policy approach.

"I think that for a long time we have had a problem of vassalization with the United States," she said.

"That is why we (France Unbowed) demand leaving NATO's integrated command in order for France to have a non-aligned voice in the service of peace."