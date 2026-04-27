Iran stands 'united against enemy,' official says

A spokesman for the presidium of the Iranian parliament said that Iran stands "united against the enemy" amid ongoing tensions with the US and Israel, according to the state-run news agency on Monday.

"We have no differences, we are one nation, and our goal is one. Our commonalities far outweigh the differences that exist," Abbas Goudarzi asserted, as quoted by IRNA.

The role of the public is important, Goudarzi noted, stating that the people "make the square more vibrant and support the negotiating team and diplomacy."

He further stated that the people's presence can also influence the outcome of negotiations with the US.

Goudarzi's remarks came after US President Donald Trump extended last week what was initially a two-week Pakistani-brokered ceasefire with Iran that began on April 8.

Trump said he would hold off on further action until the Iranian leadership could present a "unified" position at the table.

The ceasefire halted a weeks-long war that started with US-Israeli strikes on Iran on Feb. 28, and was followed by Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Washington and Tehran held talks in the Pakistani capital Islamabad on April 11-12 to end the war, but failed to reach an agreement. Efforts for another round of negotiations are underway.