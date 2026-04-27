China rejects US sanctions on firms, vows to protect companies’ interests

China on Monday criticized US sanctions targeting Chinese companies, calling them "illicit" and vowing to safeguard the interests of its firms.

"China always opposes unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told reporters in Beijing.

The US Treasury on Friday announced new Iran-related sanctions and issued a general license allowing the wind-down of transactions involving Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Refinery Co.

State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott said the measures are part of broader efforts to curb what Washington describes as Iran's illicit oil trade.

His remarks came after the Treasury imposed sanctions on a major independent Chinese refinery -- often referred to as "teapot" refineries, which operate largely in the eastern province of Shandong -- and nearly 40 additional entities.

"China urges the US to abandon the wrong practice of abusive sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction," Lin said.

He added that China "will firmly safeguard the lawful rights and interests of Chinese companies.