Zelensky says Ukraine to attend NATO summit in Türkiye

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday that Kyiv will be represented at the NATO summit in Türkiye's capital Ankara, on July 7-8, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, Zelensky said details of the participation are still being worked out.

"Regarding the NATO summit, Ukraine will be represented at the NATO summit in Türkiye," he said. "How, in what format, and by whom, it's too early to say."

Zelensky and Sandu met on Sunday in Kyiv and discussed security, cross-border cooperation, energy, infrastructure development, intergovernmental work, and their path toward the EU.

Sandu arrived in Kyiv to attend memorial events marking the 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster, which spewed radioactive material over Europe.