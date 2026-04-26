News World Iran says it has carried out another execution

Iran says it has carried out another execution

Underscoring the continuation of capital punishment in the country, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday that Iranian judicial authorities have hanged another prisoner.

DPA WORLD Published April 26,2026 Subscribe

The Iranian judicial authorities have hanged another prisoner, the Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday.



Tasnim, which is linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), named the man as Amer Ramesh and said he had been convicted of membership of Jaysh al-Adl, a Sunni Islamist group active in south-eastern Iran.



Independent verification of the allegations is currently not possible.



The execution is one of a series over recent days.



Amnesty International and Iran Human Rights allege that the sentences are passed after summary trials based on forced confessions. Many of the recent executions are linked to the wave of protests that rocked the country in January and were violently suppressed by security forces.



According to Iran Human Rights, at least 1,639 people were executed last year, more than in any year in the past 35 years.











