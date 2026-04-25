Trump says willing to deal with ‘whoever runs the show’ to reach agreement with Iran

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that he is willing to deal with "whoever runs the show" to reach an agreement with Tehran, claiming that "there's tremendous infighting" on the Iranian side.

"There's tremendous infighting. They're probably fighting for leadership. In many cases, I think they're fighting not to be the leader, because we knocked out two levels of leaders, but I'll deal with whoever we have to," Trump claimed while talking to reporters before departing Florida via Air Force One.

"We have all the cards. They have no military left, practically. They have no leaders left. We don't know who the leaders are... I don't think they know who the leaders are," Trump said.

"I'll deal with whoever runs the show... but there's no reason to wait two days, have people traveling for 16, 17 hours... When they want, they can call me; we have all the cards," he added.

Trump said the Iranian side "gave us a paper that should have been better, and interestingly, immediately, when I canceled it, within 10 minutes, we got a new paper that was much better."

In response to a question on if the US will continue the ceasefire, Trump said he has not "even thought about it," adding that the Iranian side "offered a lot but not enough."

He added that the "whole deal is not complicated: Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon."

His remarks came after Trump said earlier Saturday that he had cancelled a planned trip to Pakistan by special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

The first round of talks between the US and Iran was held in Islamabad two weeks ago but failed to produce an agreement to end the conflict that began on Feb. 28 and spread across the Middle East.

The talks followed a two-week ceasefire brokered by Pakistan on April 8, which was later extended by Trump.