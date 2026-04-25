China launches Pakistani satellite PRSC-EO3 into orbit

China on Saturday successfully launched a Pakistani remote sensing satellite from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in north China's Shanxi province, state-run Xinhua News reported.

The satellite, named PRSC-EO3, was launched into space by a Long March-6 rocket at 8.15 pm (1215GMT).

It successfully entered its planned orbit, according to official reports.

The launch represents the 640th mission of China's Long March rocket series, a key component of the country's expanding space program.

PRSC-EO3 is expected to support Pakistan's capabilities in Earth observation, including monitoring natural resources, disaster management, and environmental changes.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) described the launch of the indigenous EO-3 satellite as a major milestone in Pakistan's pursuit of technological self-reliance, noting it will enhance capabilities in urban planning, disaster management, food security, and environmental monitoring.

The satellite is also expected to contribute to building an integrated Earth observation system supporting national development priorities, according to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), media wing of the Pakistan Army.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif praised the efforts of SUPARCO's scientists and engineers and acknowledged the continued support of China in advancing Pakistan's space program.





