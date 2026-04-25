Coordinated attacks hit Mali, fighting ongoing near Bamako airport

Fighting was ongoing near the Senou military camp, close to the Bamako-Senou International Airport in the capital, after coordinated attacks struck multiple locations across Mali early Saturday at around 5.20 am.

The assaults targeted areas in Bamako, including Senou and Kati, as well as Sevare, Mopti, Gao and Kidal, indicating a highly synchronized operation. Bamako's main airport and the defense minister's residence in Kati were among the reported targets, while intense fighting was reported in Kidal.

Residents reported explosions and gunfire in several areas.

"The General Staff of the Armed Forces informs the national public that unidentified armed terrorist groups targeted certain strategic points and barracks in the capital and in the interior early this morning," the army said in a statement. "Combat is ongoing … We call on the population to remain calm and vigilant. Our defense and security forces are currently engaged in annihilating the attackers."

Mali has faced recurring attacks by armed groups since 2012, including previous strikes in 2024 targeting Kati and the Senou airport area.

The country is currently ruled by Gen. Assimi Goita, who is the president of the transition. He has effectively been in power since the second military coup in May 2021, when he removed the previous interim president and took control of the transitional government.