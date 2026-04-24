Israeli soldier wounded in drone attack in southern Lebanon

An Israeli soldier was wounded in a drone attack in southern Lebanon, Israel's Army Radio said Friday.

The broadcaster said the incident happened on Thursday after an explosive-laden drone struck Israeli forces in the area.

No further details about the soldier's condition were specified.

The Israeli army has not issued an official statement on the attack.

On Thursday evening, Hezbollah said it targeted Israeli army positions and vehicles with rockets and drones in retaliation to Tel Aviv's continued ceasefire violations.

According to figures published on the Israeli army's website, 735 soldiers have been wounded since the start of the war with Iran on Feb. 28 and Hezbollah's involvement beginning March 2.

Israel continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since recent conflicts, and has advanced about 10 kilometers into southern territory during the current offensive.

The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump announced that a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon had been extended by three weeks following ambassador-level talks at the White House. The initial 10-day ceasefire took effect on April 16.

Since March 2, expanded Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 2,200 people and displaced over 1 million, according to Lebanese authorities.