US suspends arms deliveries to Estonia amid continued Iran war

The US has suspended arms deliveries to Estonia as it remains engaged in its war with Iran, according to local media.

Estonian Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur said US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told him in a phone call that Washington would be suspending all arms deliveries to the Baltic state, public broadcaster ERR reported on Tuesday.

Pevkur said the main issue caused by the situation relates to HIMARS light multiple rocket launcher ammunition and Javelin missiles.

However, it remains unclear whether Finland-which also has Russia for a neighbor, with a longer border on it than any other NATO country-will be affected in the same way.

Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo said on Tuesday that "this has no impact on Finland's defense capabilities."

Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen said Finland does not comment on the status of its weapons stockpiles or acquisitions.

Finland's Defense Ministry told public broadcaster Yle that the US has not yet confirmed whether Finnish weapons orders would also be suspended.

However, in official-level communications, Washington has indicated that there may be delays in deliveries.

Finland agreed last year to acquire missile and rocket launcher systems from the US for use in, among other things, fighter jets.

Both Estonia and Finland have looked to bolster their defenses since the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in 2022, as both border Russia and have populations dwarfed by that of their large eastern neighbor.