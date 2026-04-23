Ukraine expects first $105B EU loan tranche in mid-May or early June

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday that Kyiv expects the first tranche of the €90 billion ($105 billion) loan from the European Union by the end of May or early June.

Speaking at a press briefing in Kyiv, Zelensky said the funds received would go toward supporting the military, the production of drones and electronic warfare systems, social assistance for citizens, and arms purchases.

"The first tranche we are counting on — we will push for it as quickly as possible so that we receive the money by the end of May or early June," Zelensky said.

Earlier on Thursday, the European Union approved the loan package to Ukraine over two years.

Asked whether Middle East tensions were affecting U.S. weapons deliveries to Ukraine under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL), a NATO initiative launched in 2025 in which allies fund US-made military equipment—especially air defenses and munitions—for Ukraine, Zelensky said supplies continue but there is a shortage of air defense systems.

He said Germany had agreed to finance the supply of missiles for Patriot systems, but this decision does not meet the "tactical needs" of Kyiv.

"Regarding PURL, there is a shortfall. There are not enough air defense systems. Recently, we signed a significant package with Germany, but, let's just say, the timelines there strengthen us strategically, but the tactical shortfall needs to be covered from elsewhere — we need to find another source," Zelensky said.

As a possible decision, Ukraine is considering domestic production of the air defense systems in cooperation with Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, and possibly Sweden, he said.

Asked if he plans to meet the new Hungarian prime minister, Peter Magyar, Zelensky said it may take place after the transition of power in Hungary is finally completed.