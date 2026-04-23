Turkish foreign minister to meet UK foreign secretary in London

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will meet with UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper in London on Thursday as part of his official visit, according to diplomatic sources.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 4 pm local time (1300GMT), the sources said.

Following the talks, the two ministers are expected to sign the Framework Document on Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Türkiye and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

During his visit, Fidan will also meet with members of the UK Parliament and hold separate meetings with Turkish citizens and businesspeople based in London.