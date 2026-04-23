South Korea’s special envoy seeks Iran’s cooperation on Strait of Hormuz transits

South Korea's special envoy to Iran has sought Tehran's cooperation to ensure the swift and safe transit of all vessels, including South Korean ships, through the Strait of Hormuz during a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

The envoy, Chung Byung-ha, also expressed hope that Iran-US peace talks would resume to help restore regional peace and stability, according to Yonhap News Agency.

Chung also noted the importance of developing bilateral relations between Seoul and Tehran.

Twenty-six South Korea-related ships and 173 South Korean crew members remain stranded in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz is a key global chokepoint, handling around 20-30% of global liquefied natural gas and oil flows.

Seoul has been in contact with Iran and neighboring countries to ensure the safety of the vessels and crews, sharing relevant details with authorities.

Araghchi, in turn, said that Iran has "taken measures under international law to defend its security and interests; responsibility for consequences lies with the aggressors," according to a statement from the government on social media.

South Korea, earlier this month, decided to provide humanitarian aid worth $500,000 to Tehran as tensions persist despite a ceasefire between the US and Iran.

The country also said that it has "no plans at this stage" to pay a toll to Iran in order to get its stranded ships out of the strait.