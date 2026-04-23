Red liquid thrown at Iranian opposition figure Pahlavi during Germany visit

Reza Pahlavi, the controversial exiled son of Iran's last shah, was splattered with red paint during a visit to Germany on Thursday when an activist confronted him over his stance on the Iran war.

After he left the Federal Press Conference in central Berlin and walked toward a waiting car with security, the activist approached and threw the liquid, which hit the back of his neck and shoulders, video from the scene showed.

Police restrained the suspect and took the person into custody. Pahlavi then got into his vehicle and left the area.

Earlier in the day, Pahlavi reiterated support for US and Israeli strikes on Iran, calling the military campaign a "humanitarian intervention" necessary to overthrow the current regime.

"The targeting of the regime's infrastructure and its elements of coercion was absolutely something that the Iranian people actually called for," he told reporters at the press conference.



