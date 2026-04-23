Israel to purchase over $200M in aerial munitions for ‘intense security decade’

Israel's Defense Ministry said it issued multi-year orders for aerial munitions worth more than $200 million from Elbit Systems, as part of preparations for what it described as an "intense security decade."

The ministry said in a statement its Defense Procurement Directorate placed orders worth over 600 million shekels (about $200 million) for munitions produced by Elbit Systems.

The deal aims at "bolstering readiness for near-term combat scenarios" and preparing for "an intense security decade," the ministry said.

It added that production would take place at Elbit Systems facilities across Israel.

"We continue to strengthen Israel's armament independence," Defense Minister Israel Katz said of the deal.

"The IDF (army) must have the means at all times to operate with force, speed and without dependence on external parties."

Israel has been involved in multi-front wars in Gaza, Lebanon, Iran, and Syria since October 2023.

Tel Aviv is currently observing a 10-day ceasefire with Lebanon, announced by US President Donald Trump last week.

Trump also on Tuesday extended a ceasefire in the US-Israeli war with Iran amid efforts to hold a second round of negotiations between Washington and Tehran to resolve their conflict.