Russia to divert supplies from Kazakhstan intended for Druzhba oil pipeline to other routes

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Wednesday that Russia will divert oil supplies from Kazakhstan intended for the Druzhba pipeline to other routes.

Novak told journalists that the Kazakh oil previously supplied via the Druzhba oil pipeline to Germany will be diverted to "other, more available, logistics routes" beginning May 1.

"This is due to current technical capabilities," said Novak, noting that the Energy Ministry and the Moscow-headquartered state oil pipeline company Transneft are handling the rerouting of gas flows.

Novak's remarks come as Kazakh Energy Minister Yerlan Akkenzhenov told Russian state media that his country received information from unofficial sources that Kazakh oil transit via the Druzhba pipeline would be restricted in May.

"There have been no official statements from the Russian side yet," Akkenzhenov told the Tass news agency. "In May, we have zero transit through Atyrau-Samara in the direction of the Druzhba oil pipeline and then to the plant in Schwedt."

Akkenzhenov said the Russian side, based on unofficial sources, announced a lack of "technical capability" to pump Kazakh oil, which he assumed is "most likely due to the recent attacks on Russian infrastructure."

He added that Kazakhstan plans to reallocate oil supply volumes to other destinations.

























