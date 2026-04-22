Germany vows to build Europe’s strongest army by 2039 to deter Russia

Germany's new military strategy aims to make it Europe's strongest conventional army by 2039 to deter Russia, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference in Berlin, Pistorius said the German armed forces (Bundeswehr) have adopted their first-ever comprehensive military strategy to identify threat scenarios and boost their preparedness in the coming years.

"We are increasing the number of active-duty soldiers, reservists, and civilian employees," Pistorius said. "Our guiding principle is the goal of having at least 460,000 combat-ready soldiers, including both active and reserve forces."

Pistorius also announced that Germany will assume more responsibility within NATO in the coming years, prioritizing air defense systems.

"Air defense for Germany and for NATO will be a key area for us," the minister said. "Whether through interceptor drones, air defense systems, or even defense against hypersonic missiles, these will be a high priority in the coming years," he added.



