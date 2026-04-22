At least 34 Iran-linked tankers bypassed US blockade

At least 34 tankers with links to Iran have bypassed the US blockade since it began, including several carrying Iranian oil, Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Washington began enforcing the blockade on April 13, targeting all ships entering or leaving Iran's coastal waters. By April 16, the restrictions had widened to include any Iranian vessels on the open seas, as well as ships transporting goods that could support Iran's war efforts.

So far, American forces have seized one container ship in the Gulf of Oman and boarded a sanctioned tanker in the Indo-Pacific.

On Tuesday, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that the US forces have directed 28 vessels to turn around or return since the start of the blockade of Iranian ports.

In a CNBC interview the same day, US President Donald Trump said, "The blockade has been a tremendous success," adding that he would not lift the US embargo on the Strait of Hormuz until Washington reached a "final deal" with Iran.

Despite these efforts, dozens of ships have avoided the blockade, according to the report. At least 19 tankers tied to Iran have managed to leave the Gulf, while 15 others have entered it from the Arabian Sea en route to Iran.

Among those departing, at least six were reportedly carrying Iranian crude, totaling 10.7 million barrels. Since Iranian oil is typically sold below Brent crude prices, a $10 per barrel discount would put the estimated value of that shipment at roughly $910 million.

The conflict between Washington and Iran began on Feb. 28 when the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran, prompting retaliatory attacks by Tehran on US assets and bases across the Middle East.

Islamabad later hosted the highest-level talks between Washington and Tehran, the first since the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 1979, held on April 11-12.

Iran had briefly lifted its control over the Strait of Hormuz last Friday but reinstated it a day later after Trump said the blockade of Iranian ports would remain in place.



