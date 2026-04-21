Russia claims control of 80 settlements, 1,700 sq km Ukrainian territory this year

Smoke rises above buildings at the site of an air attack in Kharkiv on April 16, 2026, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP Photo)

Russia claimed on Tuesday that its forces have taken control of 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers (over 1,000 square miles) of Ukrainian territory so far this year.

Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that in March and April alone, Russian forces captured 34 settlements and about 700 square kilometers (434 square miles) of the territories.

He also claimed that Russian forces established full control over Ukraine's eastern Luhansk region.

Gerasimov said troops are advancing in the Sloviansk-Kramatorsk-Kostiantynivka fortified area, where six settlements were taken in March and the settlement of Dibrova in April.

He added that the troops are also advancing on multiple fronts, establishing what he described as a security zone in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions, and that 15 settlements were taken in March, with Kharkiv regions Vovchanski Khutory and Zybine in April.

Gerasimov said the heaviest fighting is taking place in the Krasnyi Lyman, where Russian forces control about 70% of the city.

According to him, Russian forces have also taken control of the settlements of Hryshyne and Pavlivka in Donetsk region.

He said some units are working to establish what Moscow describes as a "security zone" in the Dnipropetrovsk region, with combat underway for control of Novopavlivka, where he claimed more than 75% of the area is under Russian control.

West of Huliaipole, Russian forces are continuing offensive operations, with Boikove and Luhivske captured in Zaporizhia region, he said.

Gerasimov added that troops are also advancing toward Zaporizhzhia, claiming the capture of Veselianka.

Ukraine has yet to respond to Russia's claims, while independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.