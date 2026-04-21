2 killed, 11 injured in massive fire at river port in Myanmar

At least two people were killed and 11 others injured when a major fire broke out at a river port in Myanmar's northwestern Sagaing region, local media reported on Tuesday.

The blaze erupted around evening on Monday at a port near a monastery in the Homalin township, quickly spreading across vessels and nearby vehicles, according to local outlet Mizzima.

Witnesses said at least 22 motorized boats and two vehicles were destroyed as flames engulfed the area.

Authorities and emergency responders rushed to the scene, deploying multiple fire engines along with local firefighting units.

However, residents reported that the fire continued burning into the following morning.

Preliminary accounts suggest the fire may have been triggered while fuel was being loaded, with large quantities of fuel stored on the boats intensifying the blaze and causing explosions.





