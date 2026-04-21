NASA to coordinate with relevant agencies in missing, dead US scientists case

NASA announced on Monday that it will cooperate with relevant federal agencies in investigating the deaths and disappearances of 11 nuclear and space scientists.

"NASA is coordinating and cooperating with the relevant agencies in relation to the missing scientists.

"At this time, nothing related to NASA indicates a national security threat," NASA spokeswoman Bethany Stevens said in a statement through US social media company X.

"The agency is committed to transparency and will provide more information as able," she added.

On April 17, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said that the FBI will review the cases of US scientists who have gone missing or died to determine whether any of them are linked.

"White House is actively working with all relevant agencies and the FBI to holistically review all of the cases together and identify any potential commonalities that may exist," Leavitt said on X, adding that "no stone will be unturned in this effort."

Since 2023, at least 11 scientists, mostly involved in space and nuclear science research, have died or gone missing, with some occurrences under unclear or suspicious circumstances.





