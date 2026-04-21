Türkiye 'unquestionably important partner,' says EU spokesperson

Türkiye is "unquestionably an important partner" in the region both economically and politically, a European Commission spokesperson said Tuesday following President Ursula von der Leyen's remarks portraying Türkiye alongside Russia and China as influencing Europe.

"Türkiye's mention was a recognition of its geopolitical clout, size and ambitions, not least in the Western Balkans, and not meant as a comparison with any other country," the Commission spokesperson told Anadolu in response to a question about von der Leyen's remarks.

Speaking at an event marking the 80th anniversary of the newspaper Die Zeit in Hamburg on Monday, von der Leyen mentioned her support for EU enlargement and said: "We must succeed in completing the European continent so that it is not influenced by Russia, Türkiye, or China."

"Türkiye is unquestionably an important partner in the region both economically and politically, including in strategic areas such as the Connectivity Agenda, with the Trans-Caspian Middle Corridor where Türkiye is a key anchor in the region, and on migration management where Türkiye is a long-standing partner," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added: "Türkiye is also an important NATO ally and EU candidate country, and as such, a key interlocutor."