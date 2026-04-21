Macron urges Israel to ‘renounce its territorial ambitions’ in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday called on Israel to "renounce its territorial ambitions," stressing that a political solution is the only path to lasting peace as he hosted Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam at the Elysee Palace.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Macron said Israel must withdraw from Lebanese territory and abandon any territorial claims, warning that the current ceasefire remains fragile.

"The only way" to peace is "that of a political agreement between Israel and Lebanon" which guarantees the security of the countries" and "the territorial integrity of Lebanon," he said.

Macron also acknowledged what he described as a "legitimate question" over whether the EU should suspend its association agreement with Israel if it "continues this policy which goes against its history," particularly in Lebanon.

He cautioned, however, against immediate escalation, noting that "just a few days after Israel agreed to a ceasefire for Lebanon and engaged in discussions, is not the time to rush into a confrontation."

"But things clearly cannot continue as they did a few years ago," he added.

The French president emphasized that consolidating the fragile ceasefire remains a priority, warning that the truce "will not be resolved in a few hours or a few days" and requires sustained diplomatic efforts.

Salam, for his part, reiterated Lebanon's demand for the "total withdrawal" of Israeli forces, as well as the return of prisoners and displaced persons, as part of ongoing negotiations.

Addressing internal dynamics, Macron said Hezbollah must be disarmed "by the Lebanese themselves."

He also warned against renewed regional escalation, calling for efforts to prevent a return to hostilities as a temporary truce between the US and Iran nears its end.

"We believe in international law," Macron said, urging that time be given to diplomacy.

On the humanitarian front, Salam said Lebanon needs €500 million (nearly $586 million) over the next six months to address urgent needs.

Macron pledged continued French support, saying "France will commit" to rebuilding Lebanon, adding that Paris is "ready to maintain its commitment on the ground" even after the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) expires at the end of 2026.