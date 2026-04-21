Türkiye says Greek maritime maps violate international law

Türkiye said Tuesday that Greece has established fishing ban zones in areas where it has no authority in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, calling the move a violation of international law.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said it had identified that Greece's Fisheries Monitoring Directorate published maps on its official website designating restricted fishing areas beyond its jurisdiction.

"Maps that depict non-existent, imaginary maritime boundaries between Türkiye and Greece in the Aegean and the Mediterranean, and that violate Turkish maritime jurisdiction areas, have no legal validity," the ministry said in a statement on its official website.

The ministry added that Türkiye considers invalid any unlawful fishing restrictions imposed by Greece in areas beyond its 6-nautical-mile territorial waters, including zones outside its jurisdiction and in international waters.

"Türkiye will not accept any unilateral and unlawful measures that may restrict the legitimate activities of Turkish fishermen based on international law and historical rights," the statement said.

The ministry reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to resolving disputes with Greece in line with international law, equity, and good neighborly relations, referring to the Athens Declaration on Friendly Relations and Good Neighborliness signed on Dec. 7, 2023.