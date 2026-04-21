ISRAELI SOLDIERS DESTRUCTION OF JESUS STATUE DISGRACEFUL AND REPREHENSIBLE: BELGIUM

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot on Tuesday slammed the destruction of a statue of Jesus by an Israeli soldier in southern Lebanon, telling Anadolu that "this behavior is disgraceful and reprehensible."

In a written statement, Prevot said the incident, which shows an Israeli soldier using a hammer to destroy a statue of Jesus in the town of Debel in southern Lebanon, was unacceptable.

Footage showing the soldier smashing the statue sparked widespread anger locally and internationally, with religious and political condemnation.

Beyond the specific incident, the Belgian foreign minister underlined what he described as a universal principle.

"The principle that guides us is simple: everyone's beliefs must be respected, regardless of religion," he said, adding that reports of pressure against Christian and Muslim communities, alongside rising antisemitism, were "deeply concerning."

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar issued an apology Monday, describing the incident as "grave and disgraceful," and said an investigation had been opened to hold those responsible accountable.

Israel's public broadcaster previously reported that the soldier involved would not face a criminal investigation but would instead be subject to disciplinary measures.

The Israeli army said it views the incident with "utmost seriousness" and stressed that the conduct does not reflect the values expected of its troops.

The incident is not the first involving damage to Christian symbols in Lebanon.

In September 2024, Israeli airstrikes destroyed the Saint George Church in the town of Derdghaya in the Tyre district. In April 2025, Israeli forces demolished a statue of Saint George in the town of Yaroun in Nabatieh province.

The Israeli military has been conducting operations in Lebanon since March 2 following escalating regional tensions, with reports of thousands of casualties and large-scale displacement.

A ceasefire announced last week has been repeatedly tested by reported violations, according to Lebanese authorities.

Prevot also reiterated Belgium's position on the situation in Lebanon, calling for the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, including the withdrawal of Israeli forces and the disarmament of Hezbollah.