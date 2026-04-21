2 CIA officers killed in Mexico crash after drug operation

Two US Embassy officials killed in a car crash in northern Mexico were officers with the CIA, according to a report Tuesday.

The officials were killed Sunday in Chihuahua state, alongside two Mexican officials, after their vehicle skidded off the road, fell into a ravine and exploded as they were returning from the scene of a counternarcotics operation targeting a clandestine drug lab, the Washington Post reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

President Claudia Sheinbaum said Monday that her government requested information from Washington on the deaths, "and reviewing whether there was any violation of national security law."

Authorities raided laboratories at the site used to manufacture narcotics, according to state prosecutors.

Cesar Jauregui Moreno, Chihuahua's attorney general, denied that Mexican agents were involved in the operation. He said they visited a nearby community where they carried out drone training activities.

Sheinbaum reiterated that Mexico does not conduct operations with the US on security matters.