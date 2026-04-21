UN urges diplomacy to be 'fully enacted' as Iran ceasefire deadline looms

The UN expressed hope Tuesday that a ceasefire between the US and Iran would be extended beyond its midnight GMT deadline, urging a return to dialogue.

Asked about what conversations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has held with parties to the conflict and regional players ahead of the deadline, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said at a news conference that "the secretary-general, as well as his personal envoy, continues to have various numbers of communications."

"Our firm hope is that the dialogue between the United States and the Islamic Republic of Iran will resume, that the ceasefire will be extended, and that diplomacy will be fully enacted," he said.

Hostilities in the region escalated after the US and Israel launched strikes against Iran on Feb. 28. In response, Tehran carried out retaliatory strikes on Israel and regional countries hosting US assets.

Pakistan hosted the first round of peace talks on April 11 after brokering a two-week ceasefire on April 8, which is set to expire Wednesday. A second round of negotiations in Islamabad is expected this week.