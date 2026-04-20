UN: Over 350,000 displaced, 177 children killed in Lebanon since March

The UN warned on Monday that at least 177 children have been killed and more than 350,000 people displaced in Lebanon since early March.

"The Lebanese authorities are saying that since March 2, at least 177 children have been killed and more than 700 injured," said UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric at a news conference, adding that "more than 350,000 have been displaced, with many sheltering in overcrowded conditions with limited access to basic services."

Noting that the ceasefire situation remains "fragile," Dujarric said UN peacekeepers continue to observe Israeli forces' artillery fire and demolitions at several locations in southern Lebanon.

He urged "all parties to exercise maximum restraint and fully respect the ceasefire."

Dujarric also raised concerns about restrictions on peacekeepers' movement and warned that this has affected efforts "to resupply our positions along the Blue Line" and called on "all sides to facilitate unhindered movement of UN peacekeeping convoys."