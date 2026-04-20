TRUMP SAYS PAKISTAN DIDNT RECOMMEND ANYTHING ON IRAN BLOCKADE

US President Donald Trump on Monday denied reports that Pakistani army chief Gen. Asim Munir had advised him on the naval blockade of Iran.

Munir "didn't recommend anything on the blockade," Trump told The Hill newspaper.

The US president emphasized the effectiveness of the military measure. "The blockade is very powerful, very strong. They lose $500 million a day with the blockade up," he said.

"We control it. They don't control it," Trump added.

The denial came after Pakistani sources told Anadolu that Munir had told Trump during a phone call that the blockade was "a hurdle in talks" with Iran and that Trump had said he would "consider the advice."

The phone call took place ahead of a possible second round of US-Iran talks in Islamabad, with Pakistan continuing its role as mediator between the two sides.

Trump announced on Sunday that US representatives would fly to Islamabad for negotiations, though Tehran has yet to officially confirm its participation and demanded the lifting of the blockade.

US Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner left the US for Islamabad to prepare for talks with Iran and are expected to arrive tonight, Islamabad time, Trump told The New York Post on Monday. However, there are conflicting reports on whether Trump's statements reflect reality, as multiple media outlets suggest Vance is still in Washington.

Pakistan hosted the first direct high-level US-Iran engagement in Islamabad on April 11-12, the first such contact since the two countries severed diplomatic ties in 1979, but the talks ended without a breakthrough.

In a separate exchange, Trump also dismissed Energy Secretary Chris Wright's assessment that gas prices might not fall until next year, saying Wright was "totally wrong" and that prices would come down "as soon as this ends," referring to the Iran conflict.